BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police ask former political operative Steve Pigeon to turn himself in following molestation charges, according to The Buffalo News.

Pigeon allegedly molested a girl under the age of 12.

In 2018, Pigeon pleaded guilty to making an illegal campaign contribution to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Prior to that, Pigeon pleaded guilty to bribing a judge.

Pigeon previously served as the Erie County Democratic chair.