Report: Buffalo man accused in January 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol released into parent's custody

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man facing charges in connection with his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was in court Tuesday.

Thomas Sibick is facing federal charges including assaulting a police officer on Capitol grounds. Federal investigators claim he stole the officer's badge and buried it in his backyard in Buffalo.

Sibick was in federal court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday for a bond hearing and according to Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press who is covering the trial, Sibick is being released into his parent's custody.

Court documents indicate Sibick will be placed on Personal Recognizance Bond (home incarceration with additional conditions) and another video status conference is set for November 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

