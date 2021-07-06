Bodycam video obtained from DOJ shows Buffalo area man charged in Capitol riots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Department of Justice has released new video being used in court against a Western New York man who allegedly assaulted a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, and then hiding his badge in his backyard after returning home.

According to court documents, the Government says Thomas Sibick “participated in one of the worst assaults on the Capitol’s police defenders, stripping the badge and radio from [MPD Officer Michael Fanone] who had been dragged into the mob, beaten, tased, robbed, and threatened with death. Sibick took his trophies home to Buffalo, New York, where he buried the badge in his backyard. He then repeatedly lied to the FBI about his actions, changing his story multiple times when confronted with his deceptions.”

Body camera video:

Bodycam video provided by Department of Justice

Screen recording of videos posted to Thomas Sibick's Instagram account:

Thomas Sibick video provided by Department of Justice

Sibick faces a number of charges, including:

obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

civil disorder

assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds

impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds

engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds

impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings