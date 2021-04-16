Buffalo man among three men indicted for allegedly assaulting police officers at U.S. Capitol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia says a Buffalo man is among three men indicted for allegedly assaulting police officers during riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

35-year-old Thomas Sibick of Buffalo along with Albuquerque Cosper Head of Tennessee and Kyle James Young of Iowa were all indicted on Friday on charges relating to allegedly assaulting Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, among other crimes.

The men have been charged on the following



obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

civil disorder

assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds

impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds

engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds

impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Sibick has also been charged with an additional count of robbery.

You can read the entire indictment by clicking here.

If you have any additional information, you're asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.