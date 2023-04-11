Renovations to New York State Thruway service areas leave customers looking for patience

The saying goes, no pain, no gain, but for travelers looking for lunch at the Angola rest stop on the New York State Thruway, perhaps grin and bear it is more appropriate.

"I've been to this one since I was probably six years old. Kind of disappointed, everything is gone," said Gary Smith, who was traveling from Ohio to Canada.

The once bustling travel stop at Angola used to feature a McDonald's, Moe's and Cinabon for travelers but has now been reduced to premade sandwiches and a single Subway restaurant.

WKBW

The issue is temporary with major renovations on the horizon, but frustrating for current travelers looking for a break and a quick bite to eat.

"It's dead, but I did get my coffee," said Bob Thielbar. "We probably stop here every time we make the trip out to Boston." Bob was traveling from Boston, Massachusetts back home to Columbus, Ohio with his wife Laura.

The lack of options left Jaylynn Check and Takkesha Tolliver, traveling from Chicago, Illinois to Rome, New York, going with the tried and true Pringles for lunch.

WKBW

"It kind of sucks," said Jaylynn, "We are starving. First time coming out this way, no blame placed, but if someone is looking for improvement this would be the place for a full functioning food court."

And that's the plan with the Thruway Authority currently working through a $450 million project to modernize the 27 service areas along the NYS Thruway.

The project boasts expanded food concepts, new restaurants offerings and update amenities. Work started in the summer of 2021 and will roll out in stages. Five of the renovated rest stops are already back on-line. The Thruway Authority tells 7 news, five others should be ready to go by this summer.

It's an issue that has caught the eye of New York State Assembly Member Michael Norris, who represents parts of Erie and Niagara counties.

"A big part of people traveling along the thruway are people that are traveling to Niagara Falls. I want to make sure that buses and travel buses coming to Niagara Falls this summer have appropriate stops accommodating them along the way," said Norris.

Then, another wrinkle, money.

The Buffalo News is reporting that on the of construction companies involved in the project is looking for more than $200 million from the state to help with cost overrun.

Jeanne Eason, a spokesperson for LeChase released the following statement to 7 News.

“LeChase is a 20% minority partner in a joint venture, ESC Partners, that is involved in construction of the new service areas. The JV continues to work with stakeholders to address challenges on the project due to unprecedented global price escalation and supply chain issues. LeChase is committed to being a premier construction partner for our clients. Any potential impacts to the JV will not affect our ability to provide superior construction services on other current and future project Jeanne Eason

Governor Kathy Hochul's office issued a response saying "The Governor's Office and the Thruway Authority have been working closely with Applegreen to deliver on their contract to replace rest areas along the Thruway."

Work at the Pembroke and Clarence Thruway stops is already well underway. Both remain closed during the continue renovations. Work at the Angola rest stop is schedule for a later date in "Phase 2" of the project.

Fuel stops at all service areas remain open during construction.

