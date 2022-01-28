Reminding women about their cervical health, where you can get screened

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cervical cancer rates are dropping among young women, according to the CDC. As we wrap up the first month of 2021, Erie County wants to keep the ball rolling, reminding women to check in on their cervical health.

It's cervical cancer awareness month, and Erie County Cancer services says getting screened or an HPV Vaccine is easy and affordable.

"For women who are not sure if they have insurance coverage or if their insurance would cover these types of services, we're definitely a great resource to be able to provide those services that are not going to cost you a lot of money out of pocket," said Kristy Daniel, Head Nurse at the Family Planning Clinic on William St.

Through Erie County's Cancer Services Program, cervical cancer screenings are free for anyone uninsured ages 40-65.

"Particularly looking for the uninsured that maybe lost their job or they have a career where they're not offered insurance," said Lisa Milewski, Senior Outreach Aid for Cancer Services of Erie County.

A visit at the Jesse Nash Clinic would take less than an hour, according to Daniel. No matter how long it's been since your last check up, she says they'll meet you where you are.

"It's really all women, but making sure that nobody's slipping through the cracks," said Daniel.

Call Erie County Cancer Services at 716-858-7376 or visit their website by clicking here.