Remembering Sophia 'Sophia the Fierce' Benintende

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News joins the Western New York community in remembering nine-year-old Sophia 'Sophia the Fierce' Benintende.
Sophia was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in July 2021, we brought you her story in December 2022 when a meeting with Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam during the team's Crucial Catch Family Night made her a fan forever.
Elam played golf with Sophia and then told her to sign his picture of the two of them, he said he was going to hang it in his locker because he was her fan. The family then received a photo of the signed picture in his locker.
Sophia also received a jersey from Elam for her ninth birthday that he signed and said "Thanks for being an inspiration."
Known as "Sophia the Fierce" her mother Kristina told 7 News in December that they were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support she received from the local community.
“We want to thank this entire community for all of the love and support you all have given us over the past 15 months. Buffalo really is the City of Good Neighbors, and we are beyond grateful and blessed to be apart of this incredible community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
A GoFundMe that was created for her has raised over $50,000.
Hope Rises, a local nonprofit organization, posted the following on its Facebook page on May 9, remembering Sophia the Fierce:
"Our Shine Gold efforts for 2023 will benefit four life-changing organizations, including the legacy you have left: Sophia the Fierce Foundation
It is our honor to help your mom, dad, sister, aunt, and so many others, as they continue to keep your name, heart and compassion for other young cancer warriors going!! Your mission is now our mission!
Cancer didn't win, Soph. Your light BEAMS SO BRIGHTLY.
And now Heaven is so lucky to have the fiercest angel flying so highly and so beautifully."