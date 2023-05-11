Remembering Sophia 'Sophia the Fierce' Benintende

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News joins the Western New York community in remembering nine-year-old Sophia 'Sophia the Fierce' Benintende.

Sophia was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in July 2021, we brought you her story in December 2022 when a meeting with Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam during the team's Crucial Catch Family Night made her a fan forever.

Provided photo

Elam played golf with Sophia and then told her to sign his picture of the two of them, he said he was going to hang it in his locker because he was her fan. The family then received a photo of the signed picture in his locker.

Provided photo

Sophia also received a jersey from Elam for her ninth birthday that he signed and said "Thanks for being an inspiration."

Known as "Sophia the Fierce" her mother Kristina told 7 News in December that they were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support she received from the local community.

“We want to thank this entire community for all of the love and support you all have given us over the past 15 months. Buffalo really is the City of Good Neighbors, and we are beyond grateful and blessed to be apart of this incredible community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.” - Kristina Benintende

A GoFundMe that was created for her has raised over $50,000.

