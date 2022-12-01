Young girl fighting cancer gets big surprise from Bills rookie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nine-year-old Sophia Benintende loves the Buffalo Bills. Almost every gift for her 9th birthday was Bills themed.

“I got Zubaz pants, I got Zubaz gloves, I got Josh Allen earrings,” the young girl said of some of her presents.

But perhaps her favorite gift, was a jersey of Buffalo Bills #24, rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam.

“He signed it for me,” she said.

Elam wrote, “Thanks for being an inspiration.”

It was a chance meeting between Sophia and Elam that made her an instant fan forever.

“We were playing golf together, and I didn’t even know he was a Bills player,” said Sophia smiling.

During the Buffalo Bills Crucial Catch Family Night, the rookie started playing golf with Sophia when he learned her story.

“Last July, Sophia was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma,” said her mom Kristina Benintende. “She went through 31 rounds of radiation and 14 rounds of chemo. One week before we were supposed to complete her last round of chemo, we found out she had relapsed,” she said.

Sophia and her family have been back in Cleveland receiving treatment. They call her Sophia The Fierce. She’s tough, resilient, and never gives up.

So that night, instead of Elam signing autographs, he wanted one special signature from the Sophia The Fierce, on a photo the pair snapped together.

“He asked her to sign his picture, and told her he was going to hang it in his locker because he was her fan,” Kristina said.

It wasn’t long after, the Benintende received a photo of Elam’s locker. Front and center, is the photo he took with Sophia.

Sophia and her family say they’re overwhelmed by the outpouring of support form the local community.

“She has received countless birthday cards that were sent to her,” Kristina said. “Over 1,000 birthday cards. She takes the time to read every card.”

“We want to thank this entire community for all of the love and support you all have given us over the past 15 months,” she said. “Buffalo really is the City of Good Neighbors, and we are beyond grateful and blessed to be apart of this incredible community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Sophia The Fierce, a brave young girl with a big Bills spirit.

You can check out Sophia The Fierce merchandise to support her fight here.