Remembering Daniel Tracy who lived with ALS for eleven years and started the Annual Iron Event.

BUFFALO, NY {WKBW-TV} — Daniel Tracy passed away on Wednesday after living with ALS for eleven years. His friend Gene Pohancsek says "I can't put it into words-he was stubborn, tough as nails guy that endured more than most people can in a lifetime."

After Dan was diagnosed with ALS in May 2009, his friends in the restaurant business rallied around him to put on a benefit to help pay for his extensive medical costs. It was called the Iron Event and became one of the most anticipated food events each year.

Steve Gedra, owner of the Black Sheep Restaurant and Bar participated in the Iron Event all nine years. He said "I always took him as an inspiration of strength and community and to bring a bunch of crazy people together in one room-let us all shine and give back to the community kind of it was a special event-there was nothing like it."