Remembering Buffalo firefighters Croom and McCarthy 14 years after tragic fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday marks 14 years since Buffalo firefighters Jonathan Croom and Lt. Charles "Chip" McCarthy were killed while battling a fire. Angie Heusinger, Croom's mother, said the feeling is different this year, just five months after Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno was killed while serving.

"I think Jason’s death recently just opened up a wound that was otherwise scabbed over," said Heusinger. "It brought back a lot of the shock and grief, and tragic feelings that we experienced. I knew from day one what they were experiencing."

Heusinger went to Arno's funeral in March, and met Arno's widow.

"It was just something I felt I needed to do," said Heusinger. "I just wanted to make sure she knew that I would be there anytime, day or night, if she needed to reach out."

On August 24, 2009 Buffalo firefighters responded to a fire at the “Super Speedy Deli." McCarthy went back in, because it was believed a person was trapped in the basement.

There was a partial floor collapse, and McCarthy fell through. Croom went to try and save McCarthy, but crews lost contact with both men.

Croom was from Ladder 7, McCarthy from Rescue One. Following an extensive investigation – the city fire department made improvements to the two in-two-out rule for city firefighters.

"He was fearless being a buffalo firefighter," said Heusinger. "He loved the job, he loved the activity."

"I can't tell you how many conversations I've had with him saying 'Why don’t you go to a quieter house…No, no, mom I like the action,'" explained Heusinger.

On Thursday Heusinger and family joined McCarthy's family at Ladder 7 to remember both men.

"It's still very painful," said Heusinger. "It's still something you dread, it's an added anniversary no one wants. I decided I'm going to be positive, and get as many people together who knew him, and enjoy ourselves, laugh, and cry and it works."

Croom is remembered as compassionate, approachable and engaging. Garbriel Croom said his brother's sarcasm helped bring light to life.

Heusinger shared a selfless story about her son. She said after Croom's death, a man came by the house asking for her son. She said he was not there. The man replied that Croom always provided him with empty bottles to exchange for change.

"I don’t think he ever met a stranger," said Heusinger. "Various personalities were always attracted to him."

Heusinger said it was crucial to connect with McCarthy's family after the fire to know who her son died for.

"Just meeting his brother, and his family I said they’re good people," said Heusinger. "It sounds silly, but it’s important to me."

Also very important to Croom's family, is his locker that remains untouched at Ladder 7. It has his gear, and name plate on it.

"It means so much to me," said Heusinger. "I hope it's always there."