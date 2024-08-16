'Regulations went too far': Kennedy proposes BARK Act to put pause on CDC border rules for dogs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rep. Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo) has introduced legislation that would put a pause on new CDC regulations regarding bringing a dog over the border from Canada.

"These regulations went too far. They were overly burdensome. They weren't communicated properly," he said at a press conference at the foot of the Peace Bridge Friday.

The new rules are aimed at preventing the spread of rabies.

Those rules went into effect on August 1 and require anyone who wants to bring a dog over the border to complete an online form two to 10 days before they cross. The dog must be microchipped and cannot be younger than six months old.

Kennedy's proposed BARK Act would do away with those rules when it comes to bringing an animal over the border from a country where there is low to zero spread of rabies, such as Canada.

Ashley Acevedo of Buffalo is the owner of Wally, a pit bull she adopted 11 years ago from the Buffalo Animal Shelter. Many countries have restrictions on pit bulls so she already is limited on where she can take Wally. But she has a lot of questions about the CDC rules that were just put in place.

“If I were in that situation, I would probably think twice before I left and tried to come back with my pet," said Acevedo.

Thomas Igiel, American Kennel Club Obedience Judge and Western Lakes Training Club trainer and member joined Kennedy at his press conference. His dog, Lager, was born in Canada.

"We got Lager five years ago in Canada, brought him into the country when he was six weeks old. If that rule is in place today, Lager wouldn't be here with us today and he wouldn't be happy," Igiel said.