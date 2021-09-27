Red Cross dealing with emergency blood and platelet shortage; lowest seasonal levels in six years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Red Cross is reporting its lowest blood inventory for this time of year since 2015. It's calling on potential donors to sign up for appointments to donate blood or platelets as soon as possible.
According to the local chapter of the Red Cross, blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year. The Red Cross must collect "10,000 additional blood products each week" for the next month to recover supply and meet national need. The blood supply for the most needed blood types-- O negative and O positive-- dropped to a half-day at some hospitals.
The Red Cross attributes the drop in donor turnout to many would-be donors returning to work, and their kids returning to in-person learning. In addition, when cases of COVID-19 spiked in August, donor turnout decreased by about one tenth.
Through Thursday, September 30, donors will receive a limited-edition football-inspired t-shirt while supplies last, and a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips Haircuts. Donors in October will be eligible for a free sandwich from Zaxby's or a $5 e-gift card.
Donors can sign up for an appointment in three ways:
- through the Red Cross Blood Donor app
- visit RedCrossBlood.org
- call 1-800-RED-CROSS
In Western New York, blood donation drives are happening at more than two dozen locations in the next two weeks:
Allegany
Belfast
10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King Street
Canaseraga
10/8/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.
Fillmore
9/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 South Genesee Street
Houghton
10/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Houghton College - Gillette Hall, Gillette Hall, Genesee St
Cattaraugus
Ellicottville
10/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East
Olean
10/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street
10/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street
Salamanca
10/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive
Chautauqua
Cassadaga
10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street
Celoron
10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chautauqua Harbor Hotel, 10 Dunham Avenue
Dunkirk
10/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue
Lakewood
9/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
10/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
10/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
Panama
10/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 E Main St
Erie
Akron
9/30/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave
Amherst
9/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
10/2/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd
10/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
10/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
Buffalo
10/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
East Aurora
10/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.
10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn - East Aurora, 49 Olean Street
Elma
10/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road
Hamburg
10/14/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.
Lackawanna
10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave
Orchard Park
10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Orchard Park American Legion Post 567 William Bud Davis Memorial Center, 3740 N Buffalo Rd.
Sardinia
10/6/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sardinia Fire Hall, Chaffee Sardinia FH 12719 W. Schutt Road
Tonawanda
10/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd
Genesee
Batavia
10/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Memorial Medical Center, 127 North St
10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank St.
Darien Center
10/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Darien Town Hall, 10569 Alleghany Rd
Niagara
Lewiston
9/27/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St
10/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St
Lockport
9/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
Newfane
10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street
North Tonawanda
9/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave
Ransomville
9/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ransomville Fire Co., 2525 Youngstown Lockport Rd
Wilson
10/5/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wilson High School Library, 412 Lake St.
Youngstown
9/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.
Orleans
Kendall
9/30/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kendall High School, 16887 Roosevelt Highway
Medina
10/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd
Wyoming
Attica
10/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Vincent’s, Walnut St, School entrance
Perry
10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Perry Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 121 Lake St