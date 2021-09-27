Red Cross dealing with emergency blood and platelet shortage; lowest seasonal levels in six years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Red Cross is reporting its lowest blood inventory for this time of year since 2015. It's calling on potential donors to sign up for appointments to donate blood or platelets as soon as possible.

According to the local chapter of the Red Cross, blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year. The Red Cross must collect "10,000 additional blood products each week" for the next month to recover supply and meet national need. The blood supply for the most needed blood types-- O negative and O positive-- dropped to a half-day at some hospitals.

The Red Cross attributes the drop in donor turnout to many would-be donors returning to work, and their kids returning to in-person learning. In addition, when cases of COVID-19 spiked in August, donor turnout decreased by about one tenth.

Through Thursday, September 30, donors will receive a limited-edition football-inspired t-shirt while supplies last, and a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips Haircuts. Donors in October will be eligible for a free sandwich from Zaxby's or a $5 e-gift card.

Donors can sign up for an appointment in three ways:



through the Red Cross Blood Donor app

visit RedCrossBlood.org

call 1-800-RED-CROSS

In Western New York, blood donation drives are happening at more than two dozen locations in the next two weeks:

Allegany

Belfast

10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King Street

Canaseraga

10/8/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.

Fillmore

9/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 South Genesee Street

Houghton

10/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Houghton College - Gillette Hall, Gillette Hall, Genesee St

Cattaraugus

Ellicottville

10/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East

Olean

10/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street

10/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street

Salamanca

10/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive

Chautauqua

Cassadaga

10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street

Celoron

10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chautauqua Harbor Hotel, 10 Dunham Avenue

Dunkirk

10/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue

Lakewood

9/30/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

10/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

10/14/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Panama

10/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 E Main St

Erie

Akron

9/30/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave

Amherst

9/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

10/2/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd

10/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

10/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo

10/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

East Aurora

10/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.

10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn - East Aurora, 49 Olean Street

Elma

10/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road

Hamburg

10/14/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.

Lackawanna

10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave

Orchard Park

10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Orchard Park American Legion Post 567 William Bud Davis Memorial Center, 3740 N Buffalo Rd.

Sardinia

10/6/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sardinia Fire Hall, Chaffee Sardinia FH 12719 W. Schutt Road

Tonawanda

10/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd

Genesee

Batavia

10/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., United Memorial Medical Center, 127 North St

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank St.

Darien Center

10/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Darien Town Hall, 10569 Alleghany Rd

Niagara

Lewiston

9/27/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St

10/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St

Lockport

9/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

Newfane

10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newfane Town Hall Community Center, 2737 Main Street

North Tonawanda

9/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, Stephen Sikora Post American Legion, 950 Payne Ave

Ransomville

9/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ransomville Fire Co., 2525 Youngstown Lockport Rd

Wilson

10/5/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wilson High School Library, 412 Lake St.

Youngstown

9/28/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Youngstown Fire Hall, 625 3rd St.

Orleans

Kendall

9/30/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kendall High School, 16887 Roosevelt Highway

Medina

10/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd

Wyoming

Attica

10/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Vincent’s, Walnut St, School entrance

Perry

10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Perry Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 121 Lake St