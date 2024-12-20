Record-breaking travel numbers this holiday season

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— This holiday season is set to shatter travel records, with AAA forecasting more than 119 million travelers on the roads and at airports.

"Get to the airport early, get through security, and then just relax and be at the gate so you can catch your flight," said Elizabeth Carey, AAA public relations director.

"Also pack lightly. If you can take a carry on, you'll have all your belongings with you, and then if there is a mishap, you won't have to worry about losing your belongings."

AAA advises travelers to arrive at airports at least two hours early, check flight statuses frequently, and avoid peak travel hours if driving. It is also recommended to download app for your airline in your phone to track the status of your flight in real time.