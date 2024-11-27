Record-breaking holiday travel this season

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports that there will be over 18 million airport goers this holiday season—this being the highest travel numbers since before the pandemic.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport is expecting to see about an 11% increase in travel number in comparison to last year.

"During this time, we actually become more of an inbound airport," said Kelly Khatib, the NFTA Public Information Officer. "So we're seeing a lot of people who are coming home, you know, coming to see their family, things like that, as opposed to people leaving."

Airport travel is actually expected to be busier the weekend after Thanksgiving, so it is even more important for travelers to do the following:

