Recognizing the local efforts of many during National Volunteer Week

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — In honor of National Volunteer Week we wanted to highlight the efforts of some of the amazing folks in the Western New York community who love to give back.

Harvest House is a community based organization in East Buffalo that is dedicated to helping anyone in need.

The organization serves 12,000 people a year in Western New York and relies on the dedication of more than 100 volunteers.

"I decided to retire early and I wanted to do something," says Clare Calleri, who volunteers at Harvest House, "to come in and help those less fortunate than me, it's always been kind of important to me."

Calleri volunteers in a variety of roles at Harvest House. Monday she was working in the organizations Baby and Children's ministry which provides clothing for kids living in poverty. "If anyone has a couple hours a week, to go someplace and help out, I think it's important," added Calleri.

McKenna LaLonde also believes in the power of volunteering. LaLonde donates her time as an intern for Harvest House while also juggling her workload as a student at the University at Buffalo.

"I think we have to do good for the purpose of doing good," said LaLonde, "For me it's something that i've been in love with for as long as I can remember."

"It's the volunteers that run our ministry, they are the light, they are the life," says Carol Murphy, President of Harvest House, "Some come in once a week, some come in once a month, they give time to those in need."

The desire to give back also motivates the dedicated volunteers at Feedmore WNY.

"It's wonderful to be a part of this mission, to know how much we are doing for the community," says Karen Giblin who volunteers with Feedmore twice a week.

Feedmore WNY relies on 4600 volunteers just like Karen, who donate more than 100,000 hours a year.

"Volunteers are the beating heart of our mission here," says Catherine Shick, Manager of Public Relations for Feedmore, "We simply could not continue our services without the dedicated compassionate team of volunteers."

So during this National Volunteer Week, we thank those who give back, and encourage those that have the time to join the thousands who are helping to make our community great.

"You meet other people, and you realize you are helping the community," added Giblin.