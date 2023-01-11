Realtors of color describe neighborhood racism & discrimination

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Conversations about racism continue to grow in our community and now the topic is being discussed within the real estate industry.

Realtors of color say they often experience racial profiling. That is why the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors (BNAR) has launched anti-discrimination videos.

Two videos were created by the BNAR through its own diversity, equity, and inclusion committee.

The organization presented them to real estate agents and lawmakers Wednesday at its offices in Amherst saying they are the first in the country to create anti-discrimination videos of this kind.

“When we unveiled the video to our DEI committee there are agents, caucasian agents, who felt like that's not happening,” recalls Rosalind Burgin, president, BNAR.

Real estate agents of color say when they're working in predominately white neighborhoods, they often experience various forms of racism.

“Most glaring to me is just the open racism that's experienced when we're out and about showing homes and out in the community and different types of communities,” noted Tamika Murphy, realtor.

“It's maybe different types of subtle racism that you experience and you just start to prepare,” remarked Kraven Weeks, realtor.

Realtors Weeks and Murphy both appear in the videos as actors, but portrayed real-life discrimination they both experienced while doing their jobs.

Murphy says she was stopped by a law enforcement officer in a suburban neighborhood while waiting for a client to show a home.

“That story in that video is what I’ve experienced, personally, having that happen not too long ago before we shot that video,” Murphy reflected.

Weeks tells me he was followed through an open house while viewing a home on behalf of his client by a white agent yet other white guests were allowed to walk freely through the home.

“You may be followed. You may be asked to do sometimes that other agents may not be asked,” described Weeks.

And another first for the real estate organization, Rosalind Burgin has just been named as president, becoming the first person of color in its 119-year BNAR history. As an agent, she's also experienced racism.

“Have you experienced some of the discrimination that the folks described today? Buckley asked. “Absolutely, unfortunately, if you stop any agent of color that has been in business for three years — I guarantee they will be able to give you an incident,” commented Burgin.

Burgin described an experience where a neighbor was suspicious of her presence in a neighborhood as she waited to show a house to her client.

“The neighbor says to me 'can I help you?’ I said ‘no’. ‘Are you looking for whoever?’ I said 'no’, and I kind of forcefully said no,” recalled Burgin.

Burgin says once she showed the house and emerged the neighbor came over to apologize to her.

As the first woman of color to lead this group, Burgin tells me she's feeling like Ruby Bridges who became the first African American student to integrate into an all-white school in 1960.

“She was six years old — you know that's a baby,” replied Burgin. “Do you feel like that today?” Buckley asked.

“I do feel like Ruby — I'm the baby and that the huge thing about me being the first — is that just opens the door for others to follow,” responded Burgin.

Agents of color say they hope the videos and conversations are moving the needle toward change.

“At least having the conversation — that's where change will start,” noted Burgin.

“You can't stop people from being who they are, but you can educate them and hope that information gives them a better perspective on how they feel or how they treat others,” Weeks said.

