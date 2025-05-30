Read to Succeed Buffalo expands to Niagara Falls City Schools

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WKBW)— A well-known literacy program in Buffalo is now making its way into Niagara Falls classrooms.

Read to Succeed Buffalo is expanding its AARP Foundation Experience Corps Program to serve first and second graders in the Niagara Falls City School District.

The one-on-one tutoring program has already helped nearly 400 students this year in Buffalo alone, providing nearly 10,000 sessions focused on fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

Dr. G Lawrence McNally, affectionately called “Dr. Lawr” by his students, joined the program after retiring from medicine.

“You can’t beat one-on-one tutoring. It’s powerful, and the kids enjoy it. I enjoy it,” McNally said. “It’s really touching to know that you’re still making a difference.”

The expansion comes as literacy rates in Niagara Falls remain a pressing concern, with 78% of students reading below grade level by third grade, according to Read to Succeed Buffalo.

Niagara Falls City School Superintendent Mark Laurrie says the partnership is a step toward long-term change.

“A strong beginning starts with great literacy, when that gets embedded, it’s limitless to what our kids can do,” Laurrie said.

The program’s structure includes two to three 30-minute tutoring sessions per week with trained older adults. Read to Succeed reports that 100% of students in the program last year improved in oral fluency and overall reading skills.

Volunteers are being actively recruited for the 2025–26 school year in both Buffalo and Niagara Falls. No teaching experience is required, just a desire to help children succeed.

To learn how to get involved, you can visit the Read to Succeed Buffalo website and fill out the volunteer interest form here.