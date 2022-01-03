Reaching Your Resolutions: Tips to get you a job in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New year, new you means an opportunity to start fresh and maybe land a new job.

"Going into the new year, it’s a great time to look for a job, there is a lot of opportunity right now," said Shannon Callahan, Account Executive at Acara Solutions in Downtown Buffalo.

With plenty of companies hiring and job seekers on the hunt, Acara is the middle man here, bringing the two together. Callahan says this time of year, it can all happen pretty quickly.

“I would say that most people can interview and land a job within 4 weeks," said Callahan.

Callahan says companies are looking for engineers, accountants, people to work at call centers and more. Callahan shared 7 tips to help you make it happen.

Tip #1: If it’s your first time back in a while, start with the resume.

"A really simple layout it should be. If you can be specific that’s really important. Instead of saying you helped invoice, say you did 25 a day or 200 a week or whatever it may be," said Callahan.

Tip #2: Applying for a remote position?

Add more detail to your resume. Make sure to note what your past companies do, just in case companies outside of WNY are unfamiliar with local jobs.

"I think that'll be really helpful in a new company outside of Buffalo looking at your background and understanding what that company does," said Callahan.

Tip #3: Apply directly online to the company's website.

Job boards like Indeed are great with helping you mass apply to jobs, but if you find a position you really like, apply directly on the company's career page.

"It's going to be easier for recruiters to follow up with you and typically there's less applicants than on Indeed," said Callahan.

Tip #4: Do your research

The internet is your best friend, make sure to research the company and use LinkedIn to do research on who you'll be talking to.

"It is important to have some questions. If you look on LinkedIn and saw they recently joined, ask, "Why did you join this company?" Open up this conversation," said Callahan.

Tip #5: If you're making a career switch, let that be known.

Callahan says the search can be tougher with less experience—but not impossible.

Shannon “you can say I’m currently in inside sales looking to pivot in account management and then explain why you would be good at that and I think what you’re gonna have to do if you are looking to career change, is network," said Callahan.

Tip #6: So let’s say you land the interview, here’s how you nail it.

"Take a deep breath, be yourself, answer their questions, but don’t ramble. Be really clear cut, to the point. And be honest, tell them what you’re looking for in the future so that company is pairing you with the right role," said Callahan.

Tip #7: Pick up the phone!

Once you apply, expect a call from an unknown number. Callahan says missing that call could cost you the job.

"Recruiters, hiring managers are going to be calling you and if you can pick up your phone with those unknown numbers, that’s so important," said Callahan.

