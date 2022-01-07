Reaching your resolutions: 7 Tips to get fit in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're about one week away from the unofficial, "Ditch Your Resolutions" day, but when it comes to fitness, we're giving you some tips to help keep you on track.

“For many of you, yesterday you said tomorrow. Yesterday you said I’m gonna wipe the slate clean, and I’m gonna start. Well tomorrow’s here. You’ve gotta do it," said Robbie Raugh, Fitness and Nutrition Expert and Registered Nurse.

With over 40 years of experience in fitness and nutrition, she says always swamped the first week of the year.

So she’s sharing tips with us to help you get moving in 2022.

Tip #1: Take it slow

“What I say is make one change a week," said Raugh.

Rather than changing your whole routine—she says to start slow and that first change should be cutting sugar.

Tip #2: Don't skip any meals

Raugh says your body will store fat in survival mode, assuming you're starving. So eat three, healthy meals a day with protein and veggies.

"Find healthy recipes. You can have a full meal in a bowl of soup. Preparation matters, cut up your vegetables so you’re reaching for that in the refrigerator, rather than reaching for something unhealthy," said Raugh.

Tip #3: Build 10 minutes at a time

The recommendation is to get one hour of exercise a day.

“To go from nothing to that is too much, so if you can do 10 minutes, do 10 minutes and do it three times a day,” said Raugh.

Tip #4: Be held accountable

She says to get a health coach or even some friends to keep you on task. Journal your meals so you can go back and look at what you're putting in your body.

Tip #5: Know what exercises to do

“Do some push ups, do some triceps dips, do some ab work, right on the floor in your living room. Watch your favorite movie while you’re doing it," said Raugh.

If you aren’t a fan of those—don’t worry.

"Everyone asks me, well what is the best exercise to do, but the best exercise to do, is the one you’ll do! The one that’ll get you off the couch and get moving," said Raugh.

Tip #6: Chug, chug chug

Stay hydrated! Drink half of your body weight in ounces of water per day out of a glass or stainless steel bottle is Raugh's recommendation.

Tip #7: Use tech to your advantage

She recommends wearable tech, like fitness watches to remind you to keep moving.