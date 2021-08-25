Reaching out to a community in need

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — “We are actually responding to the needs of the people,” declared Lenny Lane, F.A.T.H.E.R’S and Buffalo Peacemakers. “Humanity at its best.”

A special cookout and giveaway event is being held on Broadway in the City of Buffalo between Miller and Titus.

WKBW Community members line up at cookout on Broadway.

Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.’S along with the Buffalo Peacemakers and other organizations and businesses are hosting the event — giving out food, clothing, school supplies and book bags.

The organizations say in 20-years, this is their most “daunting task” to help one of the poorest sections of Buffalo.

In the Broadway community the average household income is only about $17,000. That's about half the amount in the city as a whole and when you take a closer look at the number of people below the poverty line — its nearly double the rate in all of Buffalo.

A diverse mix of those living in the Broadway neighbor between memorial drive and bailey lined up to receive a variety of items — from fresh fruits and vegetables to clothing, book bags and shoes.

“What are we giving away —everything but the kitchen sink and if we had that — we’d give that to because we know there's some families out that doesn't even have a sink or refrigerator,” noted Lane.

WKBW Lenny Lane, F.A.T.H.E.R’S and Buffalo Peacemakers.

Lane says he's never seen so much need in this community.

“But a lot of these people can’t make it to downtown — a lot of these people can’t make it two miles away a lot of people can’t make it to the Tops market, which is two miles away — this is a desert out here,” replied Lane. “Some of the people don't have anything to wear. We were on the corner just a couple of days ago —one of the ladies come up with no clothes — she didn't have no clothes to wear."

Lane says its the worst he has ever witness in 20-years — a combination of homelessness, crime, drugs, kids wandering and some feeling hopeless.

“Most of the stuff that be going on over here — you really don't get no assistance — so we need more help,” remarked Ali Mcoy, resident.

WKBW Ali Mcoy, resident.

“They worry about Tonawanda, Amherst Cheektowaga — what about Buffalo - Broadway,” Mcoy remarked.

“What would your solution be?” Buckley asked. “My solution that they need to put more security out here — more security — more community-wide stuff like that,” replied Mcoy.

Mcoy lives in the Broadway neighborhood with his wife and two children.

“It’s really a good place but we just got lack of attention and there’s a lot of young people around here with no attention,” Mcoy reflected.

Nancy Rivera came with her two daughters to pick up food, book bags and enjoy cookout hotdogs.

WKBW Nancy Rivera, resident.

“We’re trying to survive and we're thankful for all the help,” Rivera said.

“What is your fear and concerns?” Buckley questioned. “Right now — the pandemic,” responded Rivera.

Rivera's solution to help ease some of the poverty burden in her neighborhood.

“I would say help with finding more jobs — so that we can all unite and not have to struggle,” Rivera said.

