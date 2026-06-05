BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction on Ralph Wilson Park in Buffalo has entered its second phase, officials announced Friday, even as the park's phased opening has been pushed to 2027.

Phase two will include additional pathways and roads, significant landscaping and a PlayGarden featuring a model Great Lakes freighter as its signature attraction.

Stephen Buccilli, interim parks commissioner for the City of Buffalo, described the planned freighter exhibit during Friday's announcement.

"It's going to be about 20 to 25 feet tall, and it's not just something to look at. It will be something to play on," Buccilli said.

The first phase of the park, originally slated to open this summer, has been pushed to 2027, with active construction continuing across several areas of the 100-acre park.

David Egner, president and CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, cited liability concerns and the need for landscaping to mature as reasons for the delay.

"It would've been terrific had we been able to open the park a bit earlier, but there were a couple of issues stopping that. One, simply the liability issues," Egner said. "You can't have a construction site that is accessible from pieces of the park that have been completed, and you also need the grass and some of the trees to mature."

WATCH: Ralph Wilson Park construction enters phase two as opening pushed to 2027

Ralph Wilson Park construction enters phase two as opening pushed to 2027

Buffalo Deputy Mayor Maria Whyte echoed those concerns.

"One of the things that we've come to understand is how vulnerable many of the plantings are here at this park, and it's very important that we protect the plantings," Whyte said.

The update comes on the heels of a leadership shakeup at the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, the organization responsible for maintaining the park after construction is complete. The changes included the resignation of Executive Director Katie Campos, who stepped down in March.

"No impact on construction. The City is in charge of construction of the park, and there's been no delay from that, and we're excited as the search opens up for the next executive director of the conservancy," Egner said.

The cost of transforming Ralph Wilson Park into a world-class destination is reaching $200 million. Funding comes from local, state and federal sources, including a $110 million investment from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation, named after the late founder and owner of the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan called this significant for the city.

"This is a transformational project with the City of Buffalo," Ryan said.

Mary Wilson reflected on what the park represents.

"This is exactly what Ralph did in his life, he brought communities, all walks together," Wilson said.

Wilson said she believes the late Ralph Wilson would have embraced the project bearing his name.

"Ralph would be so proud of what his name will be on right here, and I love it. You could call this the Ralph," Wilson said.