BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation announced a $1.5 million investment in Western New York libraries over the next three years, with more than 20 rural libraries already approved for grants this year.

The Boston Free Library in Boston, New York, is one of those recipients. A cornerstone of the community for more than 75 years, the library offers free community programming for all ages and lends everything from camera equipment to lawn games to metal detectors.

Now, a $20,000 grant from the foundation's Rural Library Grants Program is making a significant new addition possible.

Lydia Herren, director of the Boston Free Library, said the library has long focused on meeting the needs of its community.

"We've adapted our programming over the years to see what people are attending, what people are interested in, and what people want to learn," Herren said.

The grant will fund a project called Connecting the Community to Nature.

"It involves installing a native plant garden and outdoor educational space," Herren said. "We're going to be installing a wide variety of plants that are native to our area, things that are pollinator-friendly, that support local bird populations."

The project also includes a new greenhouse, which will help the library's hands-on learning programs. It is expected to break ground soon and be completed by early next year.

"Without this funding, we would have had to really kind of pursue it in very small stages, and this allows us to really get this whole project off the ground," Herren said.

WATCH: Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation invests $1.5 million to strengthen rural libraries across WNY

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation invests $1.5 million to strengthen rural libraries across WNY

"Rural communities have always been important to the Wilson Foundation from our beginning," said Katie Brisson, senior director of special initiatives for the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

Brisson said the grants are designed to help rural libraries across western New York improve their spaces and services and strengthen their role as community hubs. The range of projects funded reflects the diverse needs of those communities.

"North Collins is doing a kayak lending program with their grant, right? We have all 15 libraries in Allegany County doing sports equipment lending with their grant. So again, youth sports as one of our key areas," Brisson said.

For Herren, the recognition that comes with the funding is just as meaningful as the dollars themselves.

"It means so much to us. I think to all the libraries that have received funding to note that libraries are still an important part of the community, that they are important to invest in," Herren said.

This is the first round of funding for the program, and more grant opportunities will be available for libraries in the future. The Wilson Foundation is also investing $1.5 million into libraries in southeast Michigan.

More information about the program and future grant opportunities for the 100 eligible rural libraries in the region is available at wnylrc.org/services/grants/rcwjrf.

