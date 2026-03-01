Rally for justice in Buffalo following death of refugee from Myanmar

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to new developments in a story we've been following all week for you.

It involves Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a refugee from Myanmar, who was nearly blind and did not speak English.

Shah Alam was found dead several days after Border Patrol Agents left him at a Tim Horton's five miles from his home.

On Saturday, dozens of people rallied in Niagara Square to demand accountability from ICE following the death of Shah Alam.

They're also calling for the immediate passage of the New York for All Act.

The legislation would prohibit local law enforcement from working with ICE, and ensure that local resources are used to protect immigrant New Yorkers, not t put them in harm's way.

Demonstrators are also demanding a full and transparent investigation into the actions of Border Patrol and the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, for the very first time, we spoke with Shah Alam's wife and one of his sons.

They say they were never notified that he was dropped off at the coffee shop, and that they are still waiting for autopsy results to figure out an exact cause of death.

The family says that they have not yet hired an attorney elated to Shah Alam's case.

They also wanted to share their thanks to people offering condolences and support during this time.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Shah Alam's family, you can find the link to donate here https://www.gofundme.com/f/standing-with-nurul-amins-family-in-buffalo

