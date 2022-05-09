Rally focusing on child care crisis

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Child care providers, parents and families are rallying together n Buffalo Monday as part of a Nation Day of Action called "A Day without Child Care".

Providers across the nation are calling it a "crisis" saying they are dealing with staffing shortages in an industry that pays poverty wage.

Average annual costs for child care for an infant $13,390 a year

More than half of New Yorkers, 56% of parents report limited access to child care and impacts ability to keep a steady job

Low pay for child care providers with at least 65% of child care workforce receiving some type of public benefit due to their low wages



The WNY Child Care Action Team and WNY Women's Foundation are leading the event locally.

While child care providers across 27 States, including Washington, D.C., are closed for a one-day strike to demonstrate, providers here in the Buffalo Niagara region are open, but joining forces at a Monday evening rally.

The demonstrations are to call on the federal government to provide action to support living wages for child care providers, create an equitable child care system built on racial justice and make child care affordable for all families.

"They are the second lowest-paid occupation n the state. Most of them getting paid minimum wage," noted Sheri Scavone, CEO, WNY Women's Foundation.

A local march and rally will be staged starting at 5 p.m. Monday in Buffalo with a gathering at the Delaware Park Playground and ending outside the Buffalo History Museum on Elmwood Avenue.

A rally will run for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where day care providers, parents and families will gather in solidarity to draw attention to the crisis.

