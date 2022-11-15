Raising turkeys is "kids play" at the Geiger Farm in North Boston

NORTH BOSTON, NY (WKBW-TV) — Ten years ago the Geiger family started raising turkeys. Kate Geiger says "It was maybe ten turkeys when Trenton was little and we have grown over the years and gotten bigger."

This year they have about 600 turkeys and the Geiger kids have been doing a lot of the work taking care of them. The five children range in age from Beau age 6 up to Trenton age 13, with three sisters in between, Aubrey 11, Allie 9 and Emmie age 7.

The children have been looking after the birds since July. They have been feeding, watering and cleaning up after them. The kid's favorite part of the turkey business is coming pretty soon when they get to help turn them over to their customers.

All these birds are sold and the annual feedback has been great according to Kate. "They absolutely love them, it's a good feeling to get the text messages after Thanksgiving about how great the turkeys are."

The Geiger's also sell farm fresh eggs. You can follow them on Facebook.