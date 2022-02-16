Railmaster Antique train recovered after being stolen in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Railmaster Antique train has been recovered after a months-long investigation.

According to Stephen Kocsis, the director of collections at the Western New York Railway Historical Society, both the train and trailer have been recovered after being stolen back in November 2021.

Kocsis says both the train and trailer sustained damage, but are fixable.

The Western New York Railway Historical Society is asking for donations to fix the damage and to build a permanent shed to store the train.

Kocsis tells 7 News that it is unknown where it was found or who took it.