Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Railmaster Antique train recovered after being stolen in November

Western New York Railway Historical Society asking for repair donations
items.[0].image.alt
Buffalo Police Department
buffalo police train.jpg
WNYRHS_Haulmark_Trailer-Inside.jpg
Posted at 10:12 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 22:12:38-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Railmaster Antique train has been recovered after a months-long investigation.

According to Stephen Kocsis, the director of collections at the Western New York Railway Historical Society, both the train and trailer have been recovered after being stolen back in November 2021.

Kocsis says both the train and trailer sustained damage, but are fixable.

The Western New York Railway Historical Society is asking for donations to fix the damage and to build a permanent shed to store the train.

Kocsis tells 7 News that it is unknown where it was found or who took it.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!