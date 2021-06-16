Queen of Heaven Carnival to return this summer

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Queen of Heaven Carnival will return this summer after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Organizers announced Monday they received appropriate approvals and the carnival will be held on the following dates:

"Thursday Night at the Q" on July 8th 5 PM - 10 PM

Friday, July 9th from 5 PM - 12 AM

Saturday, July 10th from 12 PM - 12 AM

Sunday, July 11th from 12 PM - 8 PM

When organizers made the announcement Monday New York State COVID-19 restrictions were still in place and carnival officials said this year's event would operate at a reduced capacity and be a ticketed event.

See you in July 😎 pic.twitter.com/OkuRuArDB9 — Queen of Heaven CARNIVAL (@QofH_Carnival) June 14, 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted most remaining NYS COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, including restrictions on amusement and family entertainment. Organizers say they are aware of the restrictions that have been lifted and are working with local officials to determine how it impacts the carnival.

We are aware of the NYS lift of restrictions and we are working with our local representatives to confirm how this announcement may affect the event applications we have submitted. All updates will be posted as soon as we have more information... and we look forward to seeing you in July.

You can find the latest updated information on the Queen of Heaven Carnival website here.