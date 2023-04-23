'Pursuit of tRuth' Conference wraps up with a gala

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Whitfield family has turned their grief into activism since May 14, 2022. Hosting a conference with discussions to try to move forward past hatred and bigotry.

They put a bow on the first annual Pursuit of tRuth Conference with a gala at the Buffalo History Museum.

"We're blessed to be together here in honor of my mother, this is something we did traditionally anyway as a family throughout our lives, so we're carrying out that tradition," said Garnell Whitfield.

Honoring his mother's legacy and starting conversations about why something like the Tops mass shooting was able to happen in Buffalo is what this week was all about.

"What I've taken away is that this is very hard, the work is very difficult. We have a chance to make a difference and speak out, to use our resources, our platforms to shine a light on hatred and bigotry," said Whitfield.

Tony Jones Guests signed a quilt honoring Ruth Whitfield



The event brought people from around the nation, including Alice Wairimu Nderitu, United Nations Under Secretary General and Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., Dean of Africana Studies at Princeton University and more.

"I'm in the room, I'm looking at the smiles and looking at folks dressed up, but I'm also thinking about how grief blankets the city still," said Dr. Glaude Jr.

The pursuit continues and the goal is that the attendees of the gala can come together and unite in the effort to make change.

"So we want to bring them together be a conduit that they might come together and work and leverage their resources and actions so we can speak collectively with one voice," said Whitfield.

For more information on the Pursuit of tRuth, click here.