Pumpkinville opens this Saturday with a new addition for adults

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting tomorrow you and your family can take a trip to Pumpkinville, the fall family destination has 200 acres to explore. There's a cider mill, corn maze, carousel, apple cannon, and of course pumpkins to take home with you.

There’s plenty for the kids to enjoy but this year—they’ve added something new for mom and dad. You’ll see a new Beer Garden with beers from Ellicottville brewing company, ciders and wines from the Ellicottville winery.

About 100-thousand people visit each season—they’re expecting them to return this year.

"It’s so cool, we have such great people that come here annually every year, we’ve watched kids grow every year, we’re even down to our third generation of employees, so you’re seeing generations of families coming in, that’s pretty cool," said Dan Pawlowski, Mayor of Pumpkinville.

Pumpkinville did open last year with limited capacity, this year there are no capacity limits and they’re following CDC masking guidelines. Masks recommended indoors—but most things to enjoy are outdoors.

The fall fun runs September 11th-October 31, 9-7 on weekends rain or shine.