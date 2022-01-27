"PUFFS" a fun, magical romp opens Friday at Shea's Smith Theatre

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — It's a play about a certain boy wizard but not the one you're thinking of. It's called PUFFS: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. Director Joey Bucheker calls it "PUFFS" for short.

The comedy by Matt Cox has been called "A clever and inventive play that never goes more than a minute without a laugh." Joey says "Lets say that it is a story about a boy who finds out that he's a wizard and he goes to a certain magic school-but it's not the boy you think it is."

The show presented by O'Connell & Company opens Friday at Shea's Smith Theatre for ten performances running through February 13th. The talented and energetic cast performs multiple roles.

With COVID still being an issue Joey says they have a contingency plan, adding "We have swings and understudies in place-we are not canceling performances. We have back-up people ready to go on who have learned the roles so we can continue and the show must go on."

The Shea's vaccination and mask policy is in effect for this production. More information and tickets available at the Shea's website.

