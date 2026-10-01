Public input sought on the future of Canalside as waterfront planning moves forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What should the next chapter of Canalside look like?

That question was at the center of a public engagement event Thursday, as Empire State Development continued gathering community input for "Canalside: The Next Wave," a planning initiative focused on Buffalo's waterfront.

Community members were invited to Seneca One to share their ideas for the district's future. Empire State Development has identified a study area stretching from the Erie Basin Marina observation tower to the Cobblestone District and up to Sahlen Field.

The agency is asking residents to help shape development plans for the next decade.

Thursday's event was the third pop-up session held as part of the planning process.

Empire State Development is working with consultants MKSK and Highland Planning to collect feedback from the public.

Organizers said community suggestions have included additional housing, more programming and activities and projects that complement both public and private development already underway in the area.

Leanne Voit, practice lead for Highland Planning, said feedback has come from a wide range of community members, including boaters and frequent visitors to the district.

"We heard a lot from the boaters about more public boat slips; we're also hearing a lot from everybody about more affordable dining options within the entire district, more scheduled events that really attract people and bring them to Canalside," Voit said.

Community members attending Thursday's event also shared their own ideas for the future of Canalside.

Daniel Drew said he would like to see a larger entertainment venue with fixed seating added to the waterfront.

"I would like to see more happen, like a concert venue that would have fixed seating like an amphitheater with, you know, more than we have at the harbor with the Terminal B, more than that, something that would be a little more fixed seating, kind of what they have in Saratoga Springs where they have a band shell, and they have seating," Drew said.

Jan Barton also shared her thoughts on Canalside's future, emphasizing the importance of events that bring people into the city.

"To me, one of the key things is you gotta have events in the city, or it dies because just housing and restaurants isn't enough. You have to have events, and so where it's concerts that have local bands, or you know, car shows, family events, to vitalize the Canalside area," Barton said.

Residents who were unable to attend the event can still provide feedback. An online public survey will remain open through November, and two public meetings are expected before the end of the year.

The survey can be accessed here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/canalside

