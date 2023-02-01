All cars sold in New York State going electric by 2035, what are the pros and cons?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're headed to the auto show this week, you'll see an entire room dedicated to EV's or electric vehicles. More people are making the switch.
"It's still an informational highway, the infrastructure is in process, people are starting to examine, will this work? Does it work? When will it work for me?" said Paul Stasiak, President of Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers.
There's an entire energy zone room dedicated to electric and hybrid cars, from Ford Mustang Mach-Es to Jeep Wranglers.
So what do you need to know about making the switch?
Pros:
- The state and federal government are providing incentives
- There's a federal electric car tax credit for up to $7500 and a NY Drive Clean Rebate for up to $2000
- So, you could potentially get a $9000 credit for going electric
- Fuel costs
- Let's say you're filling up a 12-gallon tank. With the average hovering around $3.42/gal according to AAA, that's about $41 for a fill up
- Charging your EV at a commercial charger on a road trip can cost between $10 and $30 when using a level 3 charger, according to investopedia
- With an average of about 250 miles per full battery
- Check out this map of charging stations in NY
Cons:
- Car cost
- On average, you'll pay a little more at the dealership if you go electric
- The new Ford Lightning starts around $55,000
- A gas-fueled F-150 starts around $33,000
- Infrastructure
- We're not all the way there just yet, car experts say, but the plan is to have it all set for electric driving by 2035
- High demand
- You'll probably have to wait a little bit to get a new EV
- The wait for the Ford Lightning is several months long
- Range anxiety
- There's that fear of getting stuck in traffic on the thruway when that low battery alert comes up
- Experts say it's all about planning for long road trips
- And it's all about who you are/where you live
- If you have a long commute, an EV may not be for you
- If you live in an apartment without a charging station, you'll have to find one out and about
- If you're a homeowner, you can get a charger installed and charge at home for half the cost of gas, per experts
No matter what, New York Power Authority officials tell 7 News this is the direction we're all going.
"By 2035, all the cars being sold in the state will be electric," said John Markowitz, Senior Director of E-Mobility for NYPA.