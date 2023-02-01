All cars sold in New York State going electric by 2035, what are the pros and cons?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're headed to the auto show this week, you'll see an entire room dedicated to EV's or electric vehicles. More people are making the switch.

"It's still an informational highway, the infrastructure is in process, people are starting to examine, will this work? Does it work? When will it work for me?" said Paul Stasiak, President of Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers.

Taylor Epps New York Power Authority says all cars sold in 2035 will be electric



There's an entire energy zone room dedicated to electric and hybrid cars, from Ford Mustang Mach-Es to Jeep Wranglers.

So what do you need to know about making the switch?

Pros:



The state and federal government are providing incentives

There's a federal electric car tax credit for up to $7500 and a NY Drive Clean Rebate for up to $2000 So, you could potentially get a $9000 credit for going electric

Fuel costs

Let's say you're filling up a 12-gallon tank. With the average hovering around $3.42/gal according to AAA, that's about $41 for a fill up Charging your EV at a commercial charger on a road trip can cost between $10 and $30 when using a level 3 charger, according to investopedia

With an average of about 250 miles per full battery Check out this map of charging stations in NY



Taylor Epps Stasiak says WNY doesn't have the infrastructure ready just yet for everyone to go electric

Cons:



Car cost

On average, you'll pay a little more at the dealership if you go electric The new Ford Lightning starts around $55,000 A gas-fueled F-150 starts around $33,000

Infrastructure

We're not all the way there just yet, car experts say, but the plan is to have it all set for electric driving by 2035

High demand

You'll probably have to wait a little bit to get a new EV The wait for the Ford Lightning is several months long

Range anxiety

There's that fear of getting stuck in traffic on the thruway when that low battery alert comes up Experts say it's all about planning for long road trips And it's all about who you are/where you live

If you have a long commute, an EV may not be for you If you live in an apartment without a charging station, you'll have to find one out and about If you're a homeowner, you can get a charger installed and charge at home for half the cost of gas, per experts



No matter what, New York Power Authority officials tell 7 News this is the direction we're all going.

"By 2035, all the cars being sold in the state will be electric," said John Markowitz, Senior Director of E-Mobility for NYPA.