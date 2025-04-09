Production ramps up at Great Point Studios in Buffalo with new Mario Lopez movie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Great Point Studios on Niagara Street in Buffalo is becoming a top spot for filmmakers. As activity increases at the $50 million facility, that dream is coming to life.

On Wednesday, I met actor Mario Lopez for a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of his new holiday-themed movie inside Great Point Studios. The movie, produced by Great American Media, is entering its final week of production and marks the first full-length feature to be filmed at Great Point Studios since the studio opened last spring.

Lopez expressed his appreciation for the Western New York community, saying, "We've had a great time out here in Buffalo. The community has really embraced us. They are the nicest people."

Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner, Tim Clark, commented on the movie, stating, "It's great to see it busy and great to see people at work."

This project is among eight films produced in Western New York this year, highlighting the growth of the Western New York film industry.

"It's the strongest that it's ever been," Clark added. "The forecast is bright because it's going to be sunny all summer long with movies."

COO Peter von Gal released the following statement:

"We're thrilled to see so much activity at our stages. There's no place better to create a holiday movie than the City of Buffalo. The local crew, with their talent and expertise, has been incredibly resourceful and has welcomed the production team with open arms."

As Lopez wraps up three weeks of filming in our region, he noted the momentum within the local film industry. He expressed excitement for future productions, indicating that his team looks forward to returning to Buffalo in the future.