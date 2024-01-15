'Pretty used to it': Derby digs out after receiving over three feet of snow

DERBY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bright, sunny late morning made way for an active scene of snowblowers and shovels in Derby after receiving a healthy helping of lake effect snow.

As of Monday morning, Derby stood as the leader in the clubhouse with 41 inches of lake-effect snow.

"We're pretty used to it," said David Kilian, who was outside with family clearing off their driveway on Derby Road. "Seems like when we get lake effect snow, we always get it in feet."

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo went to Derby to check in with neighbors and had some fun when a sneak snowball fight broke out.

https://twitter.com/JeffRussoWKBW/status/1746957769578611057