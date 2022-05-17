President Joe Biden, First Lady to land in Buffalo at 10:00 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to arrive in Buffalo by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, the White House says.

In a full schedule of the day, President Biden and the First Lady will first visit the Tops on Jefferson, where 10 people lost their lives Saturday. The pair will then make their way to the Delavan Grider Community Center to meet with victim’s families, police, first responders and community leaders.

The President will deliver remarks to at the Delavan Grider Community Center, and will depart Buffalo around 2:00 p.m.