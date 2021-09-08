Preparing for the "Field of Flags" to honor victims of 9/11

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — More than fifty volunteers gathered to assemble a couple thousand American flags. They are getting ready for the "Field Of Flags", an event put on by the Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club.

The event will start Friday night and run through the weekend. There will be speakers and each day will be dedicated to the health care community, First Responders or the military.

Ron Sciandra is the chairman of the event and says "In 2016 we put up three thousand full sized American flags so this is the twentieth anniversary so we want to put up another two or three thousand flags to honor those who lost their lives in 9/11."

The flags will be displayed at Gratwick Park, North Tonawanda on the banks of the Niagara River September 10th through the 12th. Ron says "In the field we tag the flag with the name of a person who died that day. And if people want they can purchase a flag."

More information at the Erie-Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club website or Facebook page.