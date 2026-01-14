Pregame parties planned in Denver ahead of Bills playoff matchup against Broncos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you’re heading to Denver this weekend to see the Buffalo Bills take on the Broncos, there are several pregame parties planned.

It gets started on Friday with the following events, many of which will be serving up Buffalo food. All times are MT.

FRIDAY



Gameday Hospitality’s Mafia Takeover : 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. at WestFax Brewing, 6733 W Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, CO. 21 and older. $15 cover charge. First drink free, live music and food.

All You Can Drink : 9 p.m. - midnight at Jackson’s Lodo, 1520 20th Street, Denver, CO. Denver’s largest sports bar. $20 cash/$25 card for Labatt and well drinks, DJ.

Playoffs Welcome Party: 5:30 p.m. at Stoney’s Uptown, 1035 E 17th Avenue, Denver, CO. No cover charge. Raffles and drink specials. 50/50 raffle.

SATURDAY



Gameday Hospitality’s Tailgate : 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Denver Ironworks, 25 Larimer Street, Denver, CO. Tickets at gamedayhospitality.com

Colorado Bills Backers Gameday Party : 11 a.m. at Jackson’s Lodo, 1520 20th Street, Denver, CO. Denver’s largest sports bar. Rooftop to watch game, DJ.

Gameday Party: Doors open at 10 a.m. Stoney’s Uptown, 1035 E 17th Avenue, Denver, CO. Show up early to get seats. Broncos fans will be there too. 50/50 raffle, DJ.

If you haven't traveled yet, earlier this week, with the help of Hopper, we went through to find the 10 cheapest flights from Tuesday to Saturday heading from Buffalo to Denver. You can read more here.

