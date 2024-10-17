'Praying for a miracle': Buffalo teen hit by garbage truck still in critical condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 15 days after a City of Buffalo garbage truck backed over a 17-year-old boy on Rhode Island Street, the teen is still fighting for his life.

Klaw Reh remained in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital on Thursday.

His family released a photo of Klaw through their attorney, Charles Desmond. They also released a statement for the first time:

"On the morning of October 2, 2024, while Klaw was walking to school, he was suddenly and unexpectedly struck by a City of Buffalo garbage truck, leaving him with severe injuries. In the blink of an eye, and through no fault of his own, Klaw’s life, and the lives of those closest to him, were forever changed.



Klaw was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, battling very serious and life-altering injuries.



He has undergone multiple surgical procedures and will be forced to endure many more. His loving family and friends have been by his side day and night since he was hospitalized 15 days ago, praying for a miracle. Klaw and his family are facing a very difficult and long road and need Western New York’s love and support."

One witness told 7 News that the garbage truck backed up at a high rate of speed. 17-year-old seriously injured after being hit by City of Buffalo garbage truck, driver suspended

In the meantime, his brother set up a GoFundMeto help the family.

Police said the investigation into the crash is still underway.

The driver of the garbage truck remains suspended without pay. 7 News learned the driver had a suspended commercial license at the time of the crash.

Niagara District Council member David Rivera expressed concern about what happened when we spoke to him previously.