NFTA updates travelers following early morning power outage at Buffalo airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA gave an update after a power outage caused major delays at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport early Wednesday morning.

According to the NFTA, all airlines at the airport are operating manually, which is causing long lines at the airport.

Helen Tederous from the NFTA tells WKBW the outage is impacting flights, and that the airport is operating on backup power and working to restore full power.

This photo from Andrew Eck shows lines of people in the airport lobby.

Andrew Eck Buffalo Airport power outage

A number of flights are already delayed. Make sure you check your flight status before you head out.

NYSEG reported about 2800 customers were without power earlier this morning. That number dropped to about 45 by 6:50am.