Power City Eatery in Niagara Falls announces plans to close

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Power City Eatery on 3rd Street in Niagara Falls has announced plans to close. Known for its breads, bagels, pastries, coffee and sandwiches, it has been open since 2016.

In June, we spoke to the owner, Joe Hotchkiss, about the spot being a staple for locals and visitors, but lately, foot traffic has dipped.

“This year specifically, things seem to be a little bit slower than normal,” Hotchkiss said in June. “Not sure exactly what to attribute that to, but that’s kind of where we’re at right now in the beginning of June.”

He said tourism is essential for businesses like his, especially during the summer months.

WATCH: Downtown Niagara Falls businesses hope for a boost in tourism

Downtown Niagara Falls businesses hope for a boost in tourism

The announcement of its closure was made in a long social media post, which started with, "❤️ This Was More Than a Deli — It Was Home."

It continued on to say in part:

"But the reality is, the past few years have been tough. While we weathered the storm of COVID, the relentless rise in food costs and operational expenses have taken a deep toll. And as difficult as this decision is, it’s time for a new chapter — for ourselves, for our family, and for the future."

In the post, Power City Eatery thanked its loyal customers, other local businesses, staff and family. You can read the full post here.

Power City Eatery said it does not have an official closing date yet, but it's sooner rather than later.