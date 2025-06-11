Downtown Niagara Falls businesses hope for a boost in tourism

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite a slower-than-usual start to the summer season, business owners in Downtown Niagara Falls say they’re staying hopeful and taking steps to bring the energy back.

Joe Hotchkiss, owner of Power City Eatery, has run his Third Street deli for eight years. Known for homemade bagels and house-cured meats, the spot is a staple for locals and visitors alike. But lately, foot traffic has dipped.

“This year specifically, things seem to be a little bit slower than normal,” Hotchkiss said. “Not sure exactly what to attribute that to, but that’s kind of where we’re at right now in the beginning of June.”

He said tourism is essential for businesses like his, especially during the summer months.

Further down the block, entrepreneur Gaelan Bailey recently opened the Daredevil Museum, an homage to the city’s thrill-seeking legacy. He also runs a rental company and serves as president of the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association.

“It seems people aren’t traveling as much this year,” Bailey said. “Could be the weather, I don’t necessarily know, but we’re definitely down so far.”

Tourism officials confirm the trend. Destination Niagara USA said Memorial Day weekend occupancy was up by 5.3%, but rainy weather led to a 5.9% drop in actual bookings. International travel, particularly from Canada, is also lagging, prompting a shift in marketing focus.

“We’re spending now more in the domestic drive market—six hours or less—and then internationally, we’re putting more dollars in digital marketing in the UK and Germany,” said Sara Harvey, Director of Communications for Destination Niagara USA.

Despite the challenges, business leaders say now is the time to invest, innovate, and invite.

“There’s a lot we could do to make the experience better for the visitor,” Bailey added. “And we’re ready to do it.”