Pour Taproom, self-pour beer, cider and wine bar in Buffalo, announces closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pour Taproom, a self-pour beer, cider and wine bar on Pearl Street in Buffalo, has announced it is closing.

The announcement was made on social media and the post said Wednesday, March 19, would be its last day of operation:

"It is with overwhelming sadness that we make this post. Pour Taproom Buffalo was an experience that turned into an idea, which turned into a dream and then became a reality. For the last (nearly) 4 years we've had the distinct pleasure of providing food, drinks, and experiences to those of you reading this and many more. Even though we aren't officially bartenders, we've laughed with you, celebrated with you, been there on your bad days, and created lifelong friendships and memories.



But as they say, all good things come to an end, and this is the end of this chapter for us. We were hoping this message would be an invite to a last call party in a couple weeks, but unfortunately that isn't the case. Today will be the last day of operation for Pour Taproom Buffalo."

Pour said it will still have trivia at 7:30 p.m. and it will be serving $5 pints all night, in addition to some discounted food items.

"We will keep the doors open late to give people a chance to pour one last pint, or to say goodbye to friends (for now)," the post said.

"To those of you reading this, the words thank you will never be enough. Whether you stopped in once, or have a trivia team, or have been Tuesday night regulars, your presence in the taproom has had an enormous impact on our lives and we will never forget it. Thank you for being you.



To the employees we've had over the years who have become more like family than co-workers, thank you for your work ethic, attitude, and dealing with our crazy ideas. We're sorry we couldn't make it longer."

Pour said it hopes to see its customers at its second location in Ellicottville.