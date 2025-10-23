Potential solution emerges for a number of the beluga whales at shuttered Marineland in Ontario

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A potential lifeline has emerged for a number of the 30 beluga whales currently housed at the now-closed Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Earlier this month, the park warned it may have to euthanize the marine animals without Canadian government financial support.

The Whale Sanctuary Project, a non-profit organization, now hopes to work with Marineland and government officials to give a number of the belugas a new home inside a future seaside refuge in Nova Scotia.

"We really think appropriately 8 or so of these belugas could come to the sanctuary in Nova Scotia," said Charles Vinick, CEO of the Whale Sanctuary Project.

Those intentions received a big boost earlier this week when the Nova Scotia government approved a lease for the Whale Sanctuary Project to build a seaside refuge in Port Hilford Bay on the eastern shore of the province and occupy the site for a term of 20 years. The non-profit then has the option to renew the lease for another 20 years.

WKBW Charles Vinick, CEO of The Whale Sanctuary Project, says the non-profit intends to try and work with Marineland to relocate several beluga whales to a future refuge in Nova Scotia. The new whale sanctuary is expected to be ready by the Summer of 2026.

"That's 200 acres of water, of which we'll net off 100 acres of water space for the sanctuary residents, and then, really moving forward, refurbish the wharf that is already on the site, install buildings and the like, which is a tall order. This is probably a $15 million project beyond what's already been spent," said Vinick.

While several steps remain, including raising "most" of the money needed, Vinick believes the refuge will be operational by the Summer of 2026.

Whale Sanctuary Project The site of the future sanctuary is on the eastern shore of Nova Scotia, located in Port Hilford Bay

The new sanctuary will then need residents, and Vinick says some of the belugas at Marineland will be prime candidates.

"Here we have Canadian whales, if you will, that have entertained millions of people and earned millions of dollars for their owners, and we have a sanctuary in Canada. Now that narrative, that arc of that story, is a global model for how things should work going forward. We'd like to work with Marineland and the Canadian government to make that possible," Vinick said.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati expressed optimism about the development.

"There's been a lot of ideas coming forward. This is one of the first ones that is actually moving forward that looks like a viable option and opportunity," said Diodati, "I've received calls from all over the world from marine experts and biologists. They all want to do the right thing."

Vinick says building a partnership with Marineland will be key to the organization's hopes of relocating the animals.

"Certainly, we've talked to them in the past. They don't appear to be open to that at the moment," said Vinick, "The Provincial animal welfare agency in Ontario certainly has the authority to step in and help and convene people to help."

The Whale Sanctuary Project also hopes to work with Marineland on finding safe homes for the remaining belugas not relocated to Nova Scotia.

