Potential changes to your commute: NFTA is balancing bus routes this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you catch the Route 20 bus coming up and down Elmwood Avenue, you may have noticed something different: a blue sign saying your stop might be eliminated.

This is just a might right now, it's an effort by the NFTA to make service better. It only impacts three routes:



Route 20

Route 5

Route 18

Taylor Epps Blue, yellow and green signs are being put up along bus routes



And this is happening in phases, Route 20 going first. You'll see three different signs along the routes:



Yellow: Proposed NEW stop

Blue: Proposed ELIMINATED stop

Green: Stop will stay the same

Taylor Epps A green sign indicates your bus stop isn't going anywhere



"The stop inconvenience would be much more acceptable if it meant buses could come on time better," said Kristina Ogilvie, a frequent rider of Route 20.

The goal is to make buses faster, more reliable and use that extra time and resources to invest in better shelters and benches.

Don't want your stop to go? You can have your voice heard until June 18, call 716-855-7211or email planning@nfta.com. Comment period for Route 5 ends on July 2 and Route 18 ends July 16.

To learn more about bus balancing or to see which stops could be impacted, click here.

How's the NFTA doing on drivers? A spokesperson told 7 News they're in a good spot right now, but are always hiring, have recently increased wages for operators and have monthly open houses to recruit. To apply, click here.