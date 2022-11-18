Portions of several major highways closed due to lake effect snow in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Portions of several major highways are closed Friday afternoon due to lake effect snow in Western New York.

According to NITTEC, the following closures are in place as of around noon on Friday:

I-90 — closed in both directions from Exit 53 (I-190) to Exit 59 (Route 60)

Route 219 — closed in both directions from the I-90 to Peters Road

Route 400 — closed in its entirety in both directions from I-90 to Olean Road

Route 5 — closed in both directions from I-190 to Route 179

