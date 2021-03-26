Menu

Portion of 190 South now open after it closed due to overturned tractor trailer

David Powers Jr.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 15:24:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of the 190 South was closed Friday afternoon due to an overturned tractor trailer.

NITTEC reported around 12:20 p.m. the closure of the 190 South from exit 8 (Niagara Street) to exit 6 (Elm Street).

NITTEC reported around 1:30 p.m. that portion of the 190 South was back open.

City of Buffalo officials closed the Skyway (Route 5) due to high winds for a few hours Friday afternoon.

Around the time of the announced closure of the Skyway a tractor-trailer could be seen on NITTEC cameras blocking one westbound lane of the skyway with significant damage to its load.

