Popular WNY chain Bar-Bill's famous sauces now available at Tops

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW) — You can now bring home the legendary WNY restaurant Bar-Bill's sauces so you can satisfy your craving anytime.

Bar-Bill Medium and Honey Butter BBQ are now available at Tops Supermarkets.

For over 50 years, Bar-Bill has served what some consider to be the best chicken wings in the region.

Some of the secrets to the Bar-Bill chicken wing:

Fresh, never frozen

Cooked long for maximum crispiness

Painted in homemade sauces

Served with flats on one side and drums on the other with homemade blue cheese and crispy celery

Aside from the flagship location on Main Street in East Aurora, the past couple of years has seen growth to a second location in Clarence, and a soon to be opened location in Penfield.