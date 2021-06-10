Poole begins 300 miles in three days for CF funding

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not much can stop Bradley Poole.

So, when a rainstorm sat over Ellicottville on the first evening of his 300-mile run in three days, he adapted. He hit the treadmill. His goal is simple, and rain won't stop him.

“My mission is to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis in my lifetime, not just for myself, but for everybody else,” said Poole.

The goal of his run is to raise awareness, but most importantly money; money that can be used to research a cure for the disease he has.

The Ellicottville community is rallying around Poole.

“The support then is amazing. People honking their horns and waving their stuff and running by,” described Poole.

But only a few know just how difficult this run is, while battling CF.

“You can kind of equate it to breathing through a straw 24/7,” said Michael Keller. He lives with CF, too. He drove up from State College, Pennsylvania to cheer on Poole.

He's got two days and lots of miles ahead of him, but he keeps his eye on the prize.

“Doing what I can do to help everybody that suffers with CF and get us a cure as soon as possible,” said Poole while running on a treadmill, at his gym Warrior Fitness.

To help the cause, you can donated here.

