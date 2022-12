NEW YORK (WKBW) — During a storm briefing Saturday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there is no emergency service available in the blizzard's worst hit areas.

"Up to two-thirds of emergency response vehicles are stuck," Poloncarz said.

These areas include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Kenmore, Town of Tonawanda, Lancaster, Amherst, Clarence, and Williamsville.

