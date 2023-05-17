Poloncarz signs law to provide property tax exemptions to volunteer first responders

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A law providing property tax exemptions to Erie County volunteer first responders was signed into law on Wednesday.

The Erie County Legislature's Minority Caucus launched the initiative in January and the proposed legislation passed unanimously in April.

"This will establish a property tax exemption of up to ten percent of the assessed value of their primary residence for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers," said Erie County Legislator Jim Malczewski. "We will continue to look for ways to provide relief as volunteer companies struggle with recruitment and retention."

Eligible volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers must have served a minimum of two years and live in the community that is served by the district.

"It also provides a lifetime exemption benefit if the volunteer achieves 20 years of service," said Erie County Legislator Chris Greene. "That benefit is extended to spouses of deceased members. This is a positive step as we keep looking for ways to help our volunteers."

The Erie County Legislature is hopeful that those in Albany will expand eligibility to volunteer first responders serving outside their district.